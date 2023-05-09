Chapel Hill police investigate shoot-out between cars outside McDonald’s

Chapel Hill police are investigating after shots were fired between two cars Monday outside the McDonald’s restaurant on Fordham Boulevard.

A caller reported gunshots to 911 around 6:10 a.m, according to a Chapel Hill town news release. The initial investigation found that two people in separate cars fired shots at each other outside the restaurant at 1748 Fordham Blvd., it said.

No one was injured, and the investigation is continuing, police said in the release. No additional information about the suspects or the cars involved was available.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).

Callers can provide anonymous tips at the Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers line at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com.

