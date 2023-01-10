Chapel Hill police investigating murder after finding dead man near public housing complex

Chapel Hill police are investigating after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday night on South Estes Drive Extension.

K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, was found dead in the parking lot of a town public housing complex in the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension, according to Chapel Hill police spokesman Alex Carrasquillo and a news release issued Tuesday.

Police reported finding Thorpe after responding to a call from someone in the area around 10:30 p.m., the release said.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not yet identified a suspect, the release said. Additional information will be released as it is available.

It was the second shooting reported Monday in Chapel Hill.

The passenger in a car traveling on N.C. 54 around 5 p.m. Monday was shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the driver of another car fired shots at the car in which the passenger was riding, police reported.

The shooting was reported just east of the Smith Level Road exit, near the Carrboro town limits. No additional details were available in that case, police said.

Anyone with information can call 911 or contact Chapel Hill police at 919-968-2760 — from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Callers can leave an anonymous tip with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or online at https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.