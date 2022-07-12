Man in critical condition after shooting in Chapel Hill apartment parking lot

Mark Schultz
·2 min read

A Monday night shooting in Chapel Hill has put a man in the hospital in critical condition, policed said.

Officers responded around 9:10 p.m. to the shooting in the 100 block of Ashley Forest Road off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a town news release.

One person with gunshot wounds was taken to UNC Hospitals, where police said he was in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The release provided no other information, such as the nature of the shooting or possible suspect details.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, spoke with a witness who said his roommate was shot after an argument in the apartment parking lot,.

”He said he got a gun, so he come back inside,” Austin Drum told the news station. “But then he went back outside and they started arguing again and come back inside and I close the door, opened it up again and then he stood in the doorway and that’s when the shots were fired and I just seen him collapse fell on the ground. I tried to do the best I could.”

2nd shooting in past month

This is the second reported shooting in the college town in the past month.

On June 15 Nathaniel Shamone Byrd, 41, of Chapel Hill, was charged with first-degree murder in the June 10 death of 50-year-old Ezzard Charles Stroud Jr. The News & Observer previously reported. He also was charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, a town news release stated..

Anyone with information about Monday night’s shooting is asked to call 911 or the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Recommended Stories

  • Try to guess: What's the most popular specialty Florida license plate in Escambia County?

    “I think they just hit a homerun with this one," said Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

  • Recession fears to weigh on S&P 500, Dow at open

    (Reuters) -The S&P 500 and Dow were on course to open lower on Tuesday, with investors fretting about the health of the global economy as central banks around the world moving aggressively to tamp down inflation. Traders are awaiting inflation data on Wednesday that is expected to show U.S. consumer prices rose 8.8% in June from a year earlier, marking a fresh four-decade high and adding more pressure on the Federal Reserve to act on soaring prices. Analysts are also tempering their profit estimates as the earnings season kicks off in earnest this week, with reports from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co, among others.

  • Heathrow tells airlines to stop selling summer tickets

    The UK's biggest airport has been struggling to cope with the rebound in demand for air travel.

  • London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers

    London's Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it steps up efforts to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages. Britain's busiest airport said Tuesday that it's setting a limit of 100,000 passengers that it can handle each day through Sept. 11. The restriction is likely to result in more canceled flights even after airlines already slashed thousands of flights from their summer schedules.

  • Father turns in son after man shot in head at local AutoZone, records show

    The suspect's father told police his son came home in a panic and packed some clothes.

  • Prime Day TV deals are here—save hundreds at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

    Shop Amazon Prime Day 2022 TV deals on powerful screens from LG, Samsung and TCL at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

  • US Olympian Kim Glass reveals horror face injuries after being attacked with pipe in Los Angeles

    Violent incident took place as she left lunch with a friend

  • Conversation with woman about tattoos led to deadly Newport News 7-Eleven shooting, police say

    Michael Faison Jr. was standing outside the front door of a Newport News 7-Eleven Friday afternoon when a woman in a powder blue dress walked past and caught his eye. Faison, 24, struck up a conversation with the woman about tattoos, and she “stopped, turned and walked back towards him,” court records say. The woman said later she didn’t think Faison, who sported a smiley face tattoo on his ...

  • Armed robbers pistol-whip man to get his $60,000 Rolex at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is now looking for two armed men who reportedly pistol-whipped an Asian man and woman during a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The unidentified victims were loading their groceries into their car near a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights at around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday when two armed men approached them and demanded the male victim’s $60,000 Rolex watch, according to the authorities.

  • 911 Operator Who Refused To Send Ambulance Now Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

    A 911 operator in rural Pennsylvania who refused to send an ambulance to a home where a woman was bleeding internally is now being charged with involuntary manslaughter for that woman’s death. Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg was charged last week by Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Associated Press reports. The department has not immediately responded to Oxygen.com’s request for comment. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, the dispatcher was charged with reckless endangerment, an

  • Kids were being ‘loud’ at this Florida steakhouse. A diner pulled out a fork, cops say

    A disturbing incident occurred at a restaurant in Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

  • Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

    Kay Nietfeld/GettyWhat started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own.After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convic

  • Auto parts store employee facing charges for shooting customer after fight in store

    An auto parts store employee seen on a social media video firing a weapon after being assaulted by a customer is facing charges.

  • Oklahoma Man Says Bigfoot Made Him Kill His Fishing Partner, Police Say

    Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation A day out hand fishing for catfish on the South Canadian River in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, has turned into a murder investigation after a man claims Bigfoot forced him to kill his friend. Larry Sanders, 53, stands charged with first-degree murder after allegedly admitting first to a family member and later to police to killing his noodling fishing partner Jimmy Knighten, who Sanders claimed wanted him dead by the hand of the mythical monster Bigfoot. Noodling i

  • Rich New Yorker Accused of Raping British Tourist in Mykonos Hotel Bathroom

    Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA 30-year-old New Yorker has been arrested on the idyllic Greek island of Mykonos after allegedly following a 22-year-old British tourist into a hotel bathroom and raping her.The woman, who has not been named due to privacy reasons, said the man, who has also not been named in accordance with Greek media laws and criminal cases, had been part of a group of American revelers who were partying at the pub. She told police that he had bragged about his famil

  • ‘Real Housewives’ Star Pleads Guilty to Scamming Elderly: ‘I’m So Sorry’

    BravoReal Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah now admits she defrauded the elderly out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam.Shah, 48, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New York on Monday that will put her behind bars for up to 14 years. She will also have to fork over $9 million in restitution to victims, the deal said.The agreement brings an end to Shah’s decade-long theft of millions off the backs of those who are “vulnerable, often elderly, working-cla

  • 2 dead following police standoff in Harper Woods with barricaded gunman

    A chaotic hours-long standoff with Harpers Wood police ended Monday morning when SWAT teams moved inside a home where officers had originally responded to a domestic violence call. Witnesses said a woman was found with stab wounds in the home and a baby was also found. It was taken out on a gurney.

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Mock Brett Kavanaugh for Fleeing Morton’s Steakhouse With Protestors Outside: ‘Let Me Take Out My Little Violin’

    "He was not at risk, he was not in danger," Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out

  • Woman fakes 133 police reports to erase millions in debts, Texas cops say

    The scheme erased more than $3.3 million worth of debts, Texas authorities said.

  • Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesSteve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court.A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving