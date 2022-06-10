Chapel Hill police investigating shooting near downtown

Chapel Hill police are investigating a shooting Friday morning in the Pine Knolls neighborhood near downtown.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to a call of a victim with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Creel Street, according to a news release. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or to contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).

Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.