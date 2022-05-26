Chapel Hill police investigating two downtown robberies at gunpoint Wednesday night

The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating two armed robberies downtown that were reported within minutes of each other Wednesday night:

The first incident happened at Rosemary Street and Pritchard Avenue at 9:30 p.m., police stated in a news release.

The second happened at Church Street and Clark Court at 9:45 p.m.

A gun was displayed during both robberies, and each robbery involved two suspects, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

One suspect was described as a man wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and blue bandana or scarf over his face. Police released no other details such as height, weight or race, and they provided no description of the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.

