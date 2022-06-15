Chapel Hill police seek man accused in killing near downtown. Have you seen him?

Police are looking for a man accused of a June 10 murder in the Pine Knolls neighborhood near downtown Chapel Hill.

Nathaniel Shamone Byrd, 41, of Chapel Hill, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Ezzard Charles Stroud Jr., according to a town of Chapel Hill news release.

Stroud was found dead inside his home on Creel Street around 5:30 a.m. on June 10. Police have not identified a cause of death, but police told The News & Observer last week that the officers who found Stroud were responding to a call about a victim with a gunshot wound.

Police investigators identified Byrd as a possible suspect during their investigation, which is continuing, the release said Wednesday. Police have not released any other information at this time.

Anyone with information about Stroud’s death is asked to call 911 or to contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

