Chapel Hill police seek tips after shots fired at car on NC 54, injuring a passenger

Chapel Hill police are asking the public to help find a driver who shot and injured a passenger in another car Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of N.C. 54 near Smith Level Road.

A driver, who was not identified, told police that another driver fired shots at their car as they were driving around 5 p.m. near the Laurel Ridge, Chase Park and Kingswood apartment complexes, according to a news release issued late Monday night.

A passenger in the car was shot and suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect, they said. No other details about the driver or the car were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting can call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at 919-968-2760.

Callers also can leave an anonymous tip with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit chapelhillcrimestoppers.com.