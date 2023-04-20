Chaperone policy back at Knott's Berry Farm due to 'unruly and inappropriate behavior'

Parkgoers ride the HangTime roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm in May 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Knott's Berry Farm is bringing back its chaperone policy.

The policy will take effect Saturday as Knott's Berry Farm says it deals with "increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior" that are plaguing the theme park industry.

Under the policy, visitors 15 and younger are required to be accompanied in the park by an adult who's at least 21 in order to enter or stay at Knott's Berry Farm after 4 p.m. Anyone 15 or younger who is found in the park without a chaperone will be thrown out, according to Knott's Berry Farm's policy.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Knott's Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark continue to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe, fun, and good food," Knott's Berry Farm said in a release. "Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come."

Knott's Berry Farm had already instituted the policy for weekends, with chaperones required on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. That policy was for visitors 17 and younger.

The policy was put into effect days after a fight between teens broke out on July 16, forcing the park to close early. Some of the fights were caught on video, and two people were hospitalized as a result of a fight.

The fights were investigated by the Buena Park Police Department and the park enhanced security in response to the incidents.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.