Chapin High School football player, NC State commit pleads guilty to lesser charge

A Chapin High School student and standout football player pleaded guilty to third degree assault and being a minor in possession of alcohol Wednesday.

David Bennett Galloway III told Judge Casey Manning that he was pleading guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and minor alcohol possession of his own free will at the Richland County courthouse on Main Street.

Specifically he pleaded guilty to “unlawful touching” of a 13-year-old girl.

Galloway pleaded guilty after he and his lawyer, Jim May, solidified a deal with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office that reduced the original charge of second degree criminal sexual conduction with a minor. Deputy Solicitor Dan Goldberg represented the solicitor’s office in court on Wednesday.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested Galloway in November.

Investigators said that Galloway, who was 18 at the time, had an encounter with a 13-year-old at a party at an Irmo home in October. Deputies gave vague details about the case and provided The State with a highly redacted police report in November.

Staff at Chapin High School and Chapin Middle School were told about the encounter and contacted the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, according to the police report. Lexington deputies referred the case to Richland’s sheriff’s office. Richland deputies investigated throughout October before charging Bennett on Nov. 11.

At a bond hearing that day, May told the judge that Galloway had passed a lie detector test when asked about the allegations against him.

By accepting a negotiated plea of third degree assault and minor in possession of alcohol, prosecutors agreed that the evidence didn’t rise to second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The victim and her relatives were in the courtroom on Wednesday as Galloway pleaded guilty.

Galloway is a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 15 ranked prospect in South Carolina for the class of 2022. In the 2021 season, Galloway rushed for 1,084 yards and scored 25 total touchdowns. He had committed to play at N.C. State.

This is breaking news that will be updated. Check back.