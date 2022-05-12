Chaplin homicide suspect extradited

May 11—CHAPLIN — The suspect in a Chaplin homicide has been extradited back to Connecticut, and new details have been made available about the events that led to the Chaplin man's death.

Jeffrey Rawson, 51, died after blunt force trauma on May 1. By the end of the day, state police detectives had begun searching for the main suspect, Matthew Candler, 46. His truck was found in Salisbury, Mass. on May 2, and Candler was apprehended in Seabrook, New Hampshire on May 3.

According to details of the arrest warrant for Candler, he was charged with assault in the first degree and was held

