Chaplin murder suspect found in NH

May 4—CHAPLIN — The suspect in a Chaplin murder has been located and extradited to Connecticut.

Matthew Candler, 46, was wanted in connection with a murder in Chaplin over the weekend.

The body of 51- year- old Chaplin resident Jeffrey C. Rawson was found at 214 Miller Road after police responded to a call there for an assault with life-threatening injuries.

Connecticut state police issued an advisory to the public Sunday afternoon to be on the lookout for Candler and his older model blue Ford pick up with Minnesota license plates.

The truck was found in Salisbury, Mass. on Monday.

Candler himself was located just over the state line in Seabrook, N.H. on Tuesday.

Candler was found at the Seabrook Inn on Stard Road, where he was taken into police custody.

" The Connecticut State Police would like to thank the Seabrook Police Department, the New Hampshire Police Department, the Salisbury Police Department and all the law enforcement agencies who assisted in swiftly locating this individual," state police said in a statement.

" We also would like to thank the media for their efficient coverage of this story and getting the message out to the public. We also thank the public for their many tips and information that assisted police in our efforts."

