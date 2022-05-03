Chaplin murder suspect's truck found in Massachusetts. Police are still hunting for him.

A truck owned by a Chaplin murder suspect has been found in Massachusetts, but Matthew Candler is still on the loose, state police said on Tuesday.

A Ford F-350 owned by Candler, accused of killing 51-year-old Jeffrey Rawson, was found in Salisbury, Massachusetts, police said in a press release.

At approximately 6:12 a.m. on Sunday, troopers out of Troop D in Danielson responded to 214 Miller Road for a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries, state police said. On arrival, police found Rawson dead at the scene.

The state police's Eastern District Major Crime Squad responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation.

Matthew Candler accused of murdering Chaplin resident

State police are warning the public not to approach 46-year-old Candler, but instead to notify police if they spot him. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police detectives at (860) 779-4900 or local police department by calling 911. All calls and texts will remain confidential.

