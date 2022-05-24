Chapman named first justice at Salem District Court

May 24—SALEM — It was back in the mid-1980s when Randy Chapman was working as a student prosecutor in what was then the South Boston District Court.

He vividly recalls the morning Judge Lawrence Cameron addressed one of the defendants in the courtroom.

"Tell your mother, 'Thank you for the cookies,'" Cameron told the man. "Let her know I'm gonna have to put you in jail, then come back."

That ability to get to know the people in a community, and to see how a judge's decisions affect not only the person in front of him but a family, is something Chapman never forgot.

"You get to know the players," he said.

Judge Randy Chapman was recently named First Justice of the Salem District Court, replacing Judge Robert Brennan, who was appointed to the state Appeals Court in March.

"It's a very nice honor," said Chapman.

Chapman, 61, grew up in Marblehead and has spent most of his career on the North Shore. After graduating from Suffolk Law School, Chapman spent five years in the Essex District Attorney's office, before joining his father, well-known defense lawyer Alan Chapman, in private practice. He became well-known in his own right, not only as a defense attorney but as a legal commentator on local television.

Five years ago, Gov. Charlie Baker nominated Chapman to the bench.

Judge Michael Lauranzano, of Beverly, was just 61 when he died of an inoperable brain tumor. Chapman would be filling that vacancy.

The two men, who had worked together as prosecutors at one time, shared a belief in the value of knowing the community they served.

In the past few weeks, Chapman has been reaching out to the community. He recently sat down with the area's police chiefs. He met last Wednesday with leaders of the Essex County Bar Advocate program.

The court recently hosted a group of participants in the Marblehead Citizens Police Academy.

And Chapman is also reaching out to principals in each of the school districts within the court's jurisdiction (Salem, Beverly, Danvers, Middleton and Manchester-by-the-Sea). He hopes to encourage more of them to bring students to observe the legal process or invite the judge and other staff to speak at schools on issues like civil rights, civil liberties and the justice system.

"The idea is to be something of a resource in the community," said Chapman.

He also wants the community to know what services are available through the courts — the sort of things that don't get much attention.

"Is there something we can do to mitigate the problem so it doesn't become a recurring issue?" Chapman said.

On a typical day the judges can hear cases ranging from a neighbor dispute to a parent seeking help for an adult child addicted to opiates or alcohol, to a request by a local police department to have a person undergo a mental health evaluation.

And there are the criminal cases, ranging from low-level misdemeanors to more serious crimes like assault and battery.

One of the things he keeps in mind is that the vast majority of cases the court handles involve charges that either will not result in jail time or at most a 2 1/2 year house of correction sentence — which means "they're all getting out" at some point.

"We need to be mindful of that and address how they're going to re-enter the community," said Chapman.

To that end, he cites the close relationship among the court's departments, including probation officers and the clerks office staff, whom he called "committed and dedicated to doing the right thing."

That's where being part of the community plays a role, said the judge. Spending time in the same court helps a judge learn who might be helped by probation and treatment and who might warrant jail time.

And if "community" now includes the online realm, the court has a presence there as well — most of the court's sessions are streamed on Zoom each day, a practice that started with the pandemic. While some courts have dropped the practice in recent months, Chapman said he wants to keep it in place, in order to enable more people to have access to the courts.

"You shouldn't have to take a day off of work to fight a speeding ticket," said the judge.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

