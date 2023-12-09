NORTHERN MICHIGAN — New technology will be coming to the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District's Street STEM trailer after the program received a grant from the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation.

Focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the Street STEM Initiative was awarded $7,500. The money will be used to purchase magnetic levitation kits and bring them into the schools.

Street STEM mascot Eureka is pictured with second graders at Sheridan Elementary School in Petoskey during a recent class visit.

“These magnets aren’t just really cool — they also align to the third-grade ‘forces and interactions’ science standards and will be utilized in our 14 Emmet County third-grade classrooms,” said Brandon Beltz, Char-Em ISD STEM consultant, in a press release.

Beltz said the Street STEM trailer will travel to K-8 classrooms throughout the ISD's service region, bringing new technology for students to experience.

“Street STEM has been such a hit with students and staff in local districts and in our own Char-Em ISD classrooms,” said Jim Rummer, director of Career and Technical Education, in a press release. “We are so grateful for the support of organizations like the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation. This grant will allow our local students to experience even more of the latest technology and equipment that will help build the skills they will need to be competitive in the future. Not only that, but they have a lot of fun while working with these special activities in their classrooms.”

For information on the Char-Em STEM Street Initiative, visit charemisdcareertech.org/stem.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Char-Em gets grant for Street STEM program