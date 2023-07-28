‘Out of character’: Police searching for Seattle woman missing on Maui

Police in Maui are asking the public for help finding a woman that has been missing in Hawaii since Tuesday, according to a social media post from the Maui Police Department.

Sarah Connelly, 30, was reported missing Tuesday evening after she was scheduled to fly off the island to California on July 19 but decided to extend her stay on Maui.

Her family had not heard from her since Friday, July 21, and reported her missing Tuesday, July 25.

According to Maui Police, Sarah is believed to be on foot, but they do not know if she has access to a rental car.

Calls to her cell phone have gone unanswered.

Her family says they are concerned because the lack of contact from her is out of character.

According to Sarah’s social media, she moved to Seattle in October 2022.

She’s described as Asian, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of a flower on her ankle and unknown writing on her right shoulder blade area.

Police do not know what type of clothing she may be wearing.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 and refer to case #23-022754.