Charcuterie shop set to open at Park Road Shopping Center

Babe & Butcher is ready for its debut at Park Road Shopping Center.

The charcuterie concept’s 2,063-square-foot store opens at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2. It’s located in the former Southern Pressed Juicery space near Michaels.

ALSO READ: Inner Peaks climbing gym to open third location in Charlotte

Owners Lindsay Anvik and Robert Henricks will mark the occasion with a yellow carpet, games and giveaways, including free goody bags for the first 75 customers and gifts with purchase. A 75-person grazing table is up for grabs, and 150 customers will receive a prize.

The couple launched Babe & Butcher in 2019, after moving to Charlotte from New York City.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Exhibit of Bob Ross paintings on display in North Carolina)