Chard Enterprise Centre helping local businesses

A town's enterprise centre which provides a commercial space for local businesses is almost half full.

The £4.2 million Chard Enterprise Centre was funded by Somerset Council and the European Regional Development Fund.

There are 10 other centres across the county.

Councillor Ros Wyke said: "We want to enable local businesses to grow by providing the right accommodation and facilities."

The Enterprise Centre network aims to offer quality workspace and business support in areas where commercial providers do not operate.

Alongside the Chard site, centres in Wells, Wiveliscombe and Bruton have leveraged more than £5 million of external grant funding in rural locations.

Mr Wyke added that the money is going directly to the local economy.

Paramount Embroidery was one of the first businesses to inhabit the centre following its opening in December 2023.

Business owner, Dean Roscoe, said: "Our move to the enterprise centre couldn't have come at a better time.

"We were bursting out of our old space and stumbled upon this gem online.

"The place has all the bells and whistles we need - it's modern, secure, and centrally located, ensuring our regular customers can still easily find us.

"Now, we're within reach of many more towns. It's the perfect upgrade for our growing business."

Anna McGuire, who owns AM Healing, also rents a space in the centre.

"The centre has delivered on all fronts," she said.

"The feedback from my clients has been uplifting; they enjoy the peacefulness of the location and clients always comment on the premium ambiance of room eight.

"I believe the centre offers a perfect blend of comfort and professionalism and it's a privilege to grow my therapy business in such an inspiring environment," she added.

