Chardon Polka Band, Celebration Lutheran Church holding 'Beer & Hymns' event

Feb. 5—The public is invited to join the Chardon Polka Band at Celebration Lutheran Church, 10621 Auburn Road in Chardon for "Beer & Hymns" from 3 to 5:30 p.m. March 10.

This free, musical event will benefit the SubZero Mission organization which provides gloves, hats, coats, boots, sleeping bags, and other warming items to the homeless in Northeast Ohio, according to a news release.

Food and soft drinks will be provided by the church and attendees age 21 and older are encouraged to bring a beverage of their choice, the release stated. Attendees are also encouraged to bring monetary donations for SubZero Mission and/or any of the warming items.

For additional information, contact Paul Gochnour at 440-897-0121.