Chardon: WomenSafe hosting 'Raise Your Voice' domestic violence awareness event

Sep. 27—October marks "Domestic Violence Awareness Month," but victims of domestic violence using WomenSafe Inc.'s free, life-saving resources are in need throughout the year, according to the Chardon-based shelter/center.

To spread awareness and raise funds for survivors, WomenSafe is hosting its first "Raise Your Voice" event from 3 to 6 p.m., Oct. 8, in Chardon Square.

The event serves to raise awareness about domestic violence and generate funds needed to support survivors of domestic violence.

As a nonprofit organization, WomenSafe relies on community donations to meet the everyday needs of the men, women and children served.

Whether in the 24-hour emergency shelter or transitioning back into the community, WomenSafe gives individuals access to essential services and high-need items when needed, officials noted.

"My team and I are so excited to bring the community together for a day of family fun while spreading awareness and raising our voices to put an end to domestic violence," said Development Director Angel Burton.

Raise Your Voice will include live music, karaoke, crafts and the Chardon Library-Geauga County Bookmobile.

Admission to the event is free and no RSVP is required to attend.

At the event, WomenSafe will be selling exclusive T-shirts for $25, also available for sale online. This year's WomenSafe Domestic Violence Awareness Month is sponsored by Precision Orthopaedic Specialties, Inc.

For more information, visit www.womensafe.org.