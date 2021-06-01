Charge: 18-year-old accused of sexually assaulting boy, 6, in Brooklyn Park portable toilet is known to be 'drawn to small children'

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

A young man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in a Brooklyn Park portable toilet is known to be "drawn to small children," according to a criminal complaint filed against him Tuesday.

Jonah Canny, 18, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the assault last Wednesday evening in Willowstone Park, within blocks of the suspect's home.

Canny remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail and is due in court Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Investigators were contacted by an adult, who told them that she believes Canny was involved and "is drawn to small children and frequents Willowstone Park," the criminal complaint read. The adult added that Canny "has a history of similar behavior" as outlined in the complaint, the charging document continued.

According to the criminal complaint:

The boy's family members went to the park about 6 p.m., and they noticed about 3 hours later as they were packing up that he was missing. An uncle said he saw the boy exit a portable toilet with the teenager close behind.

The uncle confronted Canny, who said the child was stuck in the toilet and he went in to get the boy out.

However, when the family got home, the child said that someone had removed this clothes and touched his genitals and buttocks.

The boy's mother called police, and the uncle gave them a detailed description of the teen he confronted. The man then picked Canny out of a photo lineup that included the suspect's driver's license photo. He was jailed Friday.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

