Charge added in child abuse case

Feb. 29—TRAVERSE CITY — A case alleging child abuse against a Kingsley couple will return to 86th District Court for further hearing after an additional charge was presented.

Grace Carolyn Quinones, 36, and Robbie Jay Haskins, 45, had their preliminary examinations on Wednesday afternoon following a sheriff's office investigation at their home in Kingsley.

Court records show that both were charged with three counts of first-degree child abuse.

But, at the end of Wednesday's hearing, Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said she intends to file an additional criminal sexual conduct charge against Haskins.

The added charge comes after the children, ages 10, 12 and 13, testified and were cross-examined by defense attorneys Jacob Graff and Matthew Connolly.

At the end of their testimony, Moeggenberg asked the court to extend the hearing as more evidence had been presented against Haskins.

Judge Michael Stepka granted the request.

Quinones' defense attorney Graff asked that his client's bond be reduced from $400,000 and discussed the possibility of a GPS tether while the case continues.

Haskins posted bond. Quinones remains incarcerated at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

The hearing is scheduled to resume on April 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the 86th District Courthouse in Traverse City.

First-degree child abuse is a felony in Michigan and carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to state sentencing statutes.