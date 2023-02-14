Charge against Canby, Minnesota, man accused of sexual assault will be dismissed if he completes probation

Feb. 14—GRANITE FALLS

— A 62-year-old

Canby

man accused of sexual abuse of a female minor from 2002 to 2013 was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 10 years of probation after pleading to one felony count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kevin John Lacek was arrested in 2021 after an adult woman accused him of the past abuse. Due to the statute of limitations, however, Lacek was charged with incidents the woman said occurred from Oct. 5, 2012, to April 30, 2013.

Lacek was sentenced Jan. 3 in Yellow Medicine County District Court and received a stay of adjudication. If Lacek succeeds in completing probation, the charge will be dismissed.

Conditions of his probation ordered by Judge Thomas Van Hon include following the recommendations of a psychological-sexual evaluation that was conducted already, participating in a treatment program and individual therapy as directed and not accessing pornographic material.

According to the sentencing order, Lacek is also ordered to refrain from using social media, maintaining personal web pages and chat rooms or instant messages without approval from a probation agent.

He must abstain from alcohol and non-prescribed drugs and have no unsupervised contact with females under the age of 18.

Lacek is currently serving his 30-day sentence in Yellow Medicine County Jail.

Lacek entered an Alford plea Sept. 2, 2022, to the single charge. Defendants who enter an Alford plea do not admit to specifics of the crime, but they acknowledge that if the evidence were presented at trial, it would be likely to result in a guilty verdict. In Minnesota, Alford pleas are treated as regular guilty pleas at sentencing.

A second felony charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed along with four felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

According to the filed criminal complaint, the woman said in February of 2017 that Lacek had forced her to engage in oral sex and sexually assaulted her from 2002 to 2013 when she was between the ages of 6 and 17.

The woman was interviewed again by law enforcement in July 2021 and gave much of the same information she originally reported.

The woman said the alleged abuse stopped shortly after her 17th birthday when she told another adult.