Charge against Newark woman dismissed

NEWARK - A Newark woman was facing a sexual conduct charge in connection to allegations involving a minor.

The woman was charged with one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the indictment, between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31 2017, Cassi L. Stein allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a person who was 15-years-old.

The indictment against Stein was dismissed on Jan. 29, 2020.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark woman facing felony alleging sexual conduct with a 14-year-old