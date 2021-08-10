Charge against Security Hospital guard reduced

Aug. 10—ST. PETER — Criminal sexual conduct charges against a former security counselor at the Minnesota Security Hospital have been dismissed. He is now facing a lesser charge after allegedly giving a patient a cellphone and lingerie.

Michael Kenneth Frey, 41, of St. Peter, initially was charged with a felony in February after a patient told state investigators she had sexual contact with Frey multiple times in her room. The woman said Frey also had given her a cellphone and multiple lingerie items and pressured her into sending him photographs and videos of herself in the lingerie or nude, according to court documents.

Assistant Nicollet County Shannon Ness dismissed the criminal sexual conduct charge last week, citing the patient's "reluctance to cooperate with the investigation and prosecution."

A new charge of gross misdemeanor criminal neglect was filed Monday in Nicollet County District Court. The charge involves a caregiver who fails to provide a vulnerable adult with health and supervision needs.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services already has ruled in April there was neglect. The state disqualified Frey from working in any position putting him in contact with a vulnerable adult or child.