Charge against TreMarion Logan, 19, upgraded to murder in fatal Shawnee County Jail attack

A Shawnee County Jail inmate suffered fatal injuries Feb. 12 when another inmate began hitting him as he sat in a vestibule, said Katie Garceran, a spokesperson for District Attorney Mike Kagay's office.

That office on Thursday upgraded charges against TreMarion Eugene Logan to intentional second-degree murder in the death of Michael Raymond Kennedy. Garceran said Logan, age 19, attacked the 41-year-old Kennedy as they were among four inmates being moved between modules at the jail, 501 S.E. Eighth Ave.

"While they were waiting in the vestibule to be moved, it was reported that Kennedy was sitting down when Logan approached and began hitting him," she said. "Kennedy was found unresponsive following the incident."

Kennedy was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Stormont Vail Health, where he was placed in a medically induced coma, Garceran said. Kennedy was taken off life support Feb. 16 after physicians determined he would not recover, and he died later that day.

Court records show Kagay's office on Feb. 20 charged Logan with aggravated battery. Garceran said that charge was amended on Thursday to intentional second-degree murder.

Logan was being held Thursday in the jail on a $500,000 bond linked to the case, jail records show. Court records show his next appearance is set for April 18.

