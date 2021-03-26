Charge: Baby died in Minneapolis home after intoxicated godmother fell asleep with her

A 5-month-old girl died last fall after her intoxicated godmother fell asleep with her in a Minneapolis home, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Leann S. Farkarlun, 38, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the baby's death on Oct. 31.

Farkarlun, of Minneapolis, is due in court on April 13. Messages were left with Farkarlun seeking a response to the allegations.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the baby as Egypt Randolph. The office did not disclose a cause or manner of death, but the complaint said "there is nothing in [the] findings that is inconsistent with co-sleeping being the cause."

According to the complaint:

Farkarlun's teenage son called 911 and attempted to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Egypt before emergency responders arrived at the apartment. Officers located the girl, and she was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where she died.

Farkarlun told police that she was Egypt's godmother and was caring for the girl while her mother was out of town.

She said she came home late at night after going out with friends and drinking. She got into bed with the baby and went to sleep. She awoke to use the bathroom and felt that one of Egypt's hands was cold and her "body was lifeless." She also saw blood coming from the baby's nose.

Test results determined that Farkarlun's blood alcohol content was 0.142%, above the legal limit to drive.

