New charge for Burlington County woman accused of stealing from employer

CAMDEN – A Burlington County woman facing state charges of stealing from an employer and posing as an attorney now is in trouble with federal authorities, too.

Rebecca Cronin, 39, of Southampton has allegedly violated terms of a sentence imposed by a federal judge in January 2019, according to court records.

Cronin's sentence included a 15-month term in federal prison, followed by a three-year period of supervised release.

Violation of supervised release

She allegedly violated terms of her supervision by committing “another federal, state or local crime,” according to a court filing by a federal probation officer.

Evesham police on Feb. 21 charged Cronin, also known as Rebecca Shugars, with theft by deception, forgery and practicing law without a license. Her supervision period was scheduled to expire on March 19.

Among other offenses, police alleged she stole more than $100,000 from an unidentified employer.

She is also accused of forging a Medford lawyer’s signature on court documents and taking payments from victims for her purported legal services.

Theft from diamond traders

In the earlier case, Cronin was accused of stealing about $249,000 over two years while working for a family-run business that traded in diamonds in Philadelphia. She admitted guilt to wire fraud.

Rebecca Cronin of Southampton is accused of violating terms of a sentence imposed in Philadelphia federal court in January 2019.

The scheme took advantage of the firm’s PayPal account for online payments and money transfers, authorities said.

In the New Jersey case, Cronin - initially held in a county jail after her arrest - was released at a Feb. 27 hearing in Camden federal court. She awaits a revocation hearing next month.

The terms of her release bar Cronin from working with any business involving legal services "or where defendant may have access to individuals’ personal information."

The charges against Cronin are only allegations. She has not been convicted in the case.

An investigation into Cronin's alleged activities is continuing in New Jersey.

Anyone with information, and/or believes they were victimized by Cronin is asked to contact Evesham police at 856-983-1116 or Evesham Police Detective Jared Halpern at HalpernJ@eveshampd.org.

