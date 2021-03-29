Charge: Confrontation between strangers led to fatal shooting at Lake Street store

A confrontation between two strangers led to a fatal shooting at a Minneapolis convenience store last week, according to a criminal complaint.

Chaz E. Stubblefield, 33, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with Wednesday's shooting of 46-year-old Ryan K. Decker, of St. Cloud, outside the Stop N Shop at 1700 E. Lake St.

Stubblefield remains jailed in lieu of $700,000 bail ahead of a court hearing on April 26. A message was left with his attorney Monday seeing a response to the allegations.

According to the complaint:

A woman said Decker was in town to help her move, and they stopped at the store shortly before midnight so he could get a beverage, but he decided to leave because the security guard was being rude. Video surveillance revealed that the guard told Decker that he needed to wear a mask to remain inside.

On his way out, Decker brushed Stubblefield, who then punched Decker in the back, followed him outside and accused him of uttering a racial epithet.

Decker denied the accusation. Stubblefield then spit in Decker's face and shot him.

Under questioning by police, Stubblefield acknowledged shooting Decker. He said he told Decker "you can say excuse me" after the physical contact was made, and Decker responded with a profanity-laced racial epithet.

Decker repeated the epithet outside and either pushed or touched him, Stubblefield told police.

Stubblefield said he shot Decker and threw the gun in the river.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482