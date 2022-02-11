UPDATE: Charge dismissed against former Sanford direct support professional in sex assault case

UPDATE (Feb. 11, 2022): The charge against Mark Paster was dismissed Feb. 8, 2022, due to insufficient evidence.

The following story was published Oct. 1, 2020:

SANFORD, Maine — Police arrested a former direct support professional Thursday afternoon on a sex assault charge.

Mark Paster, 45, of Sanford was taken into custody without incident about 3 p.m. while he was parked at Taco Bell, Sanford police Lt. Matthew T. Jones said in a press release.

Paster was arrested on a warrant that was recently issued out of the York County Superior Court, Jones said. The arrest marks the culmination of a months-long investigation into Paster’s conduct related to a situation in July, he said.

Direct support professionals work with people who have intellectual or development disabilities, offering personal care and other help to promote independence.

Jones declined to provide details Thursday evening about the circumstances of Paster’s alleged crime, referring questions to the court.

Paster faces one count of gross sexual assault as a Class C crime, which is punishable by up to five years of incarceration. He was booked at the Sanford Police Department and released on his own recognizance, Jones said, noting that bail terms are set by the court or bail commissioners, not the police.

Attempts to reach Paster for comment were not immediately successful Thursday evening. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

