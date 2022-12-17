A felony charge was dismissed against a Groveport man accused in a Pataskala home invasion last month.

Essohana Tadjona, 40, of Groveport, was charged in November with one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

A criminal complaint reported Pataskala police were called to an apartment on Poff Drive in Pataskala on Saturday for a reported burglary. Tadjona was accused of kicking in an apartment door and pulling a firearm on the occupants.

According to Licking County Prosecutor Jenny Wells, the charge was dismissed after the victim in the case refused to cooperate with the prosecution.

Wells said their office set the case to be presented to a grand jury, and the victim didn't appear and avoided service. The prosecutor said the victim indicated to their victim advocate that she was not going to cooperate with prosecution and didn't want to proceed with charges.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Charge dismissed against Groveport man in alleged Pataskala home invasion