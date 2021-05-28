Charge dismissed against man accused of waving gun on BGSU campus

May 27—BOWLING GREEN — A misdemeanor charge was dismissed Wednesday for a man accused of waving a gun in the air and causing a shelter-in-place warning at Bowling Green State University last month.

Daniel P. Seymour, 39, of Bowling Green, was charged April 19 with inducing panic after an unidentified student reported seeing Mr. Seymour "pull a firearm and 'wave it around in the air' near Kohl Hall and Carillon dining hall," according to a Bowling Green State University police report.

Mr. Seymour, who lives near campus, admitted to carrying a 9-mm handgun, but he denied waiving it in the air — which he also told police at the time of his arrest.

"Because I was open carrying, my sweater was over the gun in a way it was concealed. So I adjusted my sweater to legally open carry," Mr. Seymour told The Blade on Thursday. "I never lifted my gun from my holster. I never waived that gun."

Mr. Seymour's defense attorney, Scott Coon, said video surveillance cameras in the area confirmed his client's story.

"The allegation was that he was taking the weapon out of the holster and waiving it around, and the video footage just didn't show any of that," Mr. Coon said.

Ohio remains an open-carry state, but university policy states that no person is permitted to possess, store, or use a firearm in or on university-owned property except where specifically permitted.

Bowling Green city prosecutors were not immediately available on Thursday.

The campus went into a shelter-in-place warning after officers did not immediately locate Mr. Seymour in April. Police later found him walking on Wooster Street near Dunbridge Road.

First Published May 27, 2021, 5:25pm