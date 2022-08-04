Charge dismissed against man accused of assaulting R-E reporter

Aug. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — A misdemeanor assault and battery charge filed last year against one of two men accused of attacking a Record-Eagle reporter while the reporter was covering a Citizens Liberating Michigan meeting has been dismissed by the prosecutor.

Joseph Michael Welsh, 52, of Traverse City, was accused of attacking Brendan Quealy, then the newspaper's education reporter, who was covering a meeting at the Silver Lake Recreation Area in Garfield Township where a mask mandate protest was expected to be discussed.

Grand Traverse County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rachel E. Henry on Monday filed a motion of nolle prosequi in 86th District Court, seeking to dismiss the charge against Welsh.

'Nolle prosequi' is a legal term for voluntary dismissal of a case, in this instance, by the prosecutor.

"After further review of the evidence, criminal prosecution is no longer in the best interests of justice," the motion states.

Nolle prosequi motions require a judge's signature to be valid and 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka signed an order granting the dismissal Aug. 2, court records show.

"This case on its face may have appeared to be about politics but in the end, ultimately my client was truly not guilty," said Traverse City attorney Jeffrey Slocombe, who represented Welsh.

Slocombe said in September 2021 he'd submitted a list of 12 witnesses who were at the Citizens Liberating Michigan meeting and would testify at trial for Welsh.

"Obviously the Record-Eagle reporter was assaulted," Slocombe added, "but the guy that assaulted him pled to the incident."

Stepka in November sentenced another man, Michael Francis Adams, 56, of Kingsley, to one year of probation and five days of community service after Adams pleaded no contest to a single charge of misdemeanor assault and battery related to the Aug. 26 attack.

A no-contest plea is considered by the court as an admission of guilt.

Story continues

"It just appears to be a senseless attack, an assault and battery on Mr. Quealy with no reason at all," Stepka said at Adams' sentencing hearing.

Quealy, who has since been promoted to sports editor of the Record-Eagle, called 9-1-1 to report he'd been assaulted after an organizer of the meeting, Heather Cerrone, notified the crowd of Quealy's presence, called him out for recording with his cellphone and told attendees to stand in front of him.

Cerrone unsuccessfully challenged state House Rep. Jack O'Malley of Lake Ann in the Republican primary for the 103 District, with the unofficial vote tally showing she received 2,163 votes to O'Malley's 6,433.

Welsh, too, is running for office. He is seeking to represent Grand Traverse County on the county board of commissioners, running for the District 3 seat currently held by Bryce Hundley, a Democrat.

Welsh is running unopposed as a Republican, and will face Ashlea Walter, a Democrat, who defeated Hundley in the primary, and Tom Mair, a Green Party/Independent candidate in the general election.

Quealy said Wednesday he is disappointed that the prosecutor dismissed the case, but feels relieved the official portion of the incident is over. He added that justice doesn't always come through the courts.

"He knows what he did to me. He knows what he did was wrong and he'll have to reckon with that himself," Quealy said.

The Grand Traverse Prosecutor's office did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Freedom of the Press Foundation announced the five-year anniversary of the launch of the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, a joint project between the foundation and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Since its inception in 2017, the Tracker team has documented more than 1,600 incidents of press freedom violations across a dozen categories, affecting more than 1,100 journalists and news organizations.

The attack on Quealy is one of three press violations documented in Traverse City. The other two were against UpNorthLive television reporters threatened and assaulted May 6, 2021, while covering a visit by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.