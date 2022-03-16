Charge dismissed against Montevideo man accused of aiding in drug sale

Mar. 16—GRANITE FALLS

— Felony drug charges against Joshua Charles Reinke, 40, were dismissed in Yellow Medicine County District Court in February.

Reinke, of Montevideo, had been charged with first-degree drug sale, alleging he was liable for the crimes of another person.

Reinke had been charged in connection with a 2020 drug sale for which two women have been sentenced to prison. He was accused of helping to arrange the sale of an ounce of methamphetamine to an undercover agent. He is currently serving a sentence for fifth-degree drug possession at the Minnesota Correctional Facility at St. Cloud with an expected release date in June.

Assistant County Attorney Charles G. Paslawski filed the dismissal in February, citing prosecutorial discretion.

Jessica Ann Weber, 39, of Montevideo, and Kelsey Christine Bauler, 38, of Montevideo, are both serving prison sentences at the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Shakopee on first-degree drug sale charges.

Weber received a sentence of six years and nine months for selling an ounce of methamphetamine to an agent for the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville County Drug Task Force in March 2020. She received credit for 38 days already served in jail.

Bauler's sentence was four years, with credit for five days served for aiding in the sale.

Prisoners in Minnesota are required to serve at least two-thirds of their sentences in custody and may serve the rest on supervised release.

Weber has an anticipated release date in November 2026, and Bauler has an anticipated release in September 2024.