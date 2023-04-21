Charge dismissed against woman accused of whiskey bottle attack on husband

Update: The charge in this case was later dismissed.

A Wichita Falls man said he feared for his life when his wife attacked him with a glass whiskey bottle in April 2019.

Lucretia Burdwell, 39, was charged with felony assault family violence and and later released from the Wichita County Jail. Later in 2019, this charge against her was dismissed.

According to a Wichita Falls Police Department arrest warrant affidavit:

At approximately 12:48 a.m. April 19, 2019, an officer was patrolling near the 3300 block of Maurine Street when he was flagged down by a man.

The male victim told the officer he had been beaten up by his wife inside their apartment. When he fled the residence, his wife locked him out.

Blood was seen on the victim’s left hand and fingers. The officer drove the man back to his apartment in the 1200 block of Ridgeway where they encountered Burdwell.

Burdwell and the victim both stated that they have been married for 10 years.

Earlier that day when the victim came home from work, a maintenance worker was replacing the air conditioner in the couple’s apartment. Burdwell said her husband began accusing her of trying to have a sexual relationship with the repairman.

Upset by the accusations, she started arguing with the victim. During the fight, she grabbed a one-liter glass Kentucky Deluxe whiskey bottle and began swinging at, and striking, the victim on his shoulder and arms as he held his hands up to shield his face from the blows. The officer confirmed the man's wounds were consistent with such an attack.

The victim said he feared for his life and got out of the house and was trying to find a phone to call the police when he saw the patrol vehicle. Despite the attack, the victim said he was not in physical pain and did not want to press charges against his wife.

Burdwell claims her husband pushed her during the argument, leading her to strike him with the bottle in self-defense.

The woman’s charge was escalated to a third-degree felony because of two prior convictions of assault causing bodily injury to a family member from a 2005 incident in Gregg County.

The charge in Wichita County was later dismissed.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Charge dismissed against woman accused of attack on husband