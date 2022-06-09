Charge dismissed against woman in case involving Amber Alert

Jun. 9—Undisclosed new evidence in a case that caused an Amber Alert to be issued for three children in May led to a dismissal of a charge against a New Mexico woman.

Alexandria Aranda, 36, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was charged May in Choctaw Nation District Court on a felony count of child stealing after she and her husband, 33-year-old Moises Aranda, were accused of assaulting a woman who had temporary custody of three children and taking the children.

Court documents filed Wednesday in the case against Alexandria Aranda state the Choctaw Nation's Office of the Tribal Prosecutor "became aware of the new evidence" in the case and that "there is not probable cause to continue forward with the charge of child stealing at this time."

Records from the Pittsburg County Jail show the woman was released from the jail on Wednesday after Choctaw Nation District Judge Richard Branam granted dismissal and ordered her release.

The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the woman can be recharged with the crime if evidence arises.

Records show Moises Aranda remained Thursday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond after being charged with burglary in the first degree, assault and battery, interrupt with emergency phone call, and resisting an officer.

A third person involved, Rachel Powell, 49, of Kiowa, was charged with harboring a fugitive and obstructing an officer and was released from the Pittsburg County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond through a bondswoman.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states deputies from the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence May 20 on Daisy Road for a report of a possible kidnapping in progress.

The woman who had temporary custody of three children told deputies that the children's parents showed up unexpectedly at the residence and told the woman "they had legal paperwork to take the children and law enforcement was with them," the report states.

According to the affidavit, the woman called a Department of Human Services caseworker who told the woman to call the police and not let the parents take the children.

The woman said she told the couple that she was calling the police when Moises Aranda slapped the phone out of the woman's hand and grabbed her hard enough to leave a bruise while Alexandria Aranda pulled a 10-month-old infant out of her hands, the affidavit states.

After telling the two other children to get in the car, Alexandria said that "they were all going to the Navajo Reservation" in New Mexico before leaving, the report states.

An Amber Alert was issued before, according to the affidavit, law enforcement officers found the vehicle at Powell's Kiowa residence, where Moises Aranda was found inside a closet.

Moises Aranda would not cooperate with law enforcement and resisted arrest before investigators found he also had previous child endangerment charges, the report states.

Investigators wrote in their report that Powell intentionally gave false information to law enforcement on where she allegedly picked up Moises Aranda from that morning, the report states.

Alexandria Aranda and the three children were later located at another residence in Kiowa by the Kiowa Police Department, the U.S. Marshal Service, and the FBI, the affidavit states.

