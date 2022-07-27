Charge dismissed in attempted kidnapping of teen in Neosho

Jul. 27—NEOSHO, Mo. — A charge filed on a Webb City man after a reported attempt to kidnap a teen more than a year ago in Neosho has been dismissed by the Newton County prosecutor's office.

Brandon W. Hixon, 35, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of attempted kidnapping in the first degree.

Prosecutor Will Lynch said the charge had to be dismissed due to an inability to locate the teen to arrange for his testimony at the hearing.

Hixon was charged with the offense after an incident Jan. 24, 2021, when he purportedly pulled a vehicle up to a 16-year-old boy walking down a street in Neosho and asked him to help him find his dog. A probable-cause affidavit states that Hixon asked the teen to call him if he located the dog and the boy told him he did not have any minutes left on his cellphone.

At that point, Hixon allegedly grabbed the teen by his wrist and started pulling him toward his vehicle. But the boy broke free and ran away, according to the affidavit.