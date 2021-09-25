Charge dismissed in Aurora woman's stabbing of husband

Sep. 25—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A first-degree domestic assault charge that an Aurora woman was facing in the stabbing her husband in the shoulder has been dismissed.

Amanda D. McDonald, 30, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree domestic assault. Electronic court records show that the charge subsequently was dismissed.

McDonald was arrested on the charge following a domestic disturbance in the early morning hours of April 28 at a residence on Samuel Court in Aurora.

A probable-cause affidavit stated that a police officer called to the address learned that McDonald and her husband had been fighting about another woman and that she had stabbed him twice in the shoulder.

She told the officer she stabbed him when he grabbed her by the throat, but he claimed to have been walking away from her when she stuck him with the knife. A third person in the house at the time corroborated the husband's account, according to the affidavit.

