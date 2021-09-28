Charge dismissed in booby trap case

Sep. 28—GREENUP — Authorities dismissed a felony charge for a Flatwoods man accused of possessing booby traps.

Mark A. Mabry was charged back in March in Greenup County with possessing destructive devices, a class D felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

On July 30, Greenup County District Court Judge Paul E. Craft dismissed Mabry's destructive device count after finding "no probable cause, no satisfaction of KRS 237.040 (3)."

KRS 237.040 (3) states that the mere possession of a booby trap does not constitute the breaking of a law. In order to be charged under that section of the law, a defendant must have the intent to use the device to break a law, or be giving it to someone who he or she knows has the intent to a break a law, according to the statute.

For the possession of marijuana charge, Mabry was given 90 days in jail with credit for time served and a $100 fine, according to court records.

According to court records, Mabry was apprehended following a felony stop that allegedly revealed he had rat traps with holes to fit shotgun shells inside them.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com