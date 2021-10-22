Charge dismissed in Carthage domestic assault case

Oct. 22—A felony domestic assault charge that a 27-year-old Carthage man was facing was dismissed Thursday when the victim failed to show up to testify against him.

Dakota J. Loeffler was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree domestic assault. The case was dismissed when the prosecutor's office announced that their primary witness in the case had not shown up to testify.

Loeffler was arrested on the charge after a domestic disturbance Aug. 13 in an apartment on Lincoln Street in Carthage.

His girlfriend told police that he shoved her into a bathroom and choked her. A responding officer wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that the shove into the door caused some visible bleeding and injury and that there were red marks on her throat.