Charge dismissed in D'Angelo case

Jan. 13—A retiring State SupremeCourt justice has trimmed one charge from the 12-count rape and sexual assault indictment against Falls attorney and political operative Nicholas D'Angelo.

Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. dismissed a charge of unlawful imprisonment, in a decision made public just 10 days before he retired from the bench. However, Kloch rejected a motion from D'Angelo's defense asking that the remaining counts in the indictment also be dismissed.

Kloch also declined to order separate trials for each of the three victims named in the indictment.

Angelo, 29, has pleaded not guilty to all the counts in the indictment which accuses him of multiple rapes and sex crimes and patronizing an underage prostitute. The indictment was handed up by a Niagara County grand jury, which heard evidence presented by Assistant Erie County District Attorney Lynette Reda, who is acting as a special prosecutor in the case.

The case was transferred to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn's office after then-Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek recused herself from an investigation triggered by a civil lawsuit filed against D'Angelo. Wojtaszek asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor in the matter because D'Angelo worked as a "volunteer" on her judicial campaign.

It's not clear if the trial of the case will be transferred to newly-elected Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano. Wojtaszek, who now holds the other county court seat, has continued her recusal in the case.

The indictment charged D'Angelo with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and the now dismissed count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment in connection with a woman identified as "Victim 1." Those crimes are alleged to have occurred in fall 2016.

D'Angelo also faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual abuse in connection with a fall 2018 incident involving a woman identified as "Victim 2."

And he's charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution in connections with encounters between August and October 2019 involving a woman identified as "Victim 3". Prosecutors have described "Victim 3" as a prostitute, who was under the age of 17 during her first two meetings with D'Angelo, and who had just turned 17 before her last meeting with him.

Reda has previously characterized the evidence in the case as "extremely disturbing."

D'Angelo has steadfastly denied the allegations and has said that he intends to "take his case to a jury."

The case has been delayed multiple times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to go to trial sometime in 2022. If D'Angelo were to be convicted on the remaining 11 counts in the indictment he could face a potential prison term of 35 years.