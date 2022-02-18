Charge dismissed in Joplin gun-pointing case

Feb. 18—The case of a Joplin man who allegedly pointed a handgun at four people he apparently believed had used a racial epithet in calling out to him was dismissed Thursday when the alleged victims failed to show up to testify against him.

Jonathan D. Inniss, 24, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and four misdemeanor counts of assault. The prosecutor's office instead announced that the charges were being dismissed for lack of cooperation on the part of the victims.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that on June 20 the defendant walked up to four people sitting outside a residence in the 900 block of South Moffet Avenue and accused them of referring to him with a racial slur.

The four later told police that none of them had called him anything or used any such word and that they tried to tell Inniss that. But he purportedly pulled a gun out of his pocket, cocked it and pointed it at them as they were seated at a table.

The four told police they wished to press charges, according to the affidavit. But then they failed to show up to testify at his preliminary hearing.