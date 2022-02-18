Charge dismissed on Joplin man who shot up his wife's vehicle

Feb. 18—A charge of firing a gun into a vehicle was dismissed Thursday when a Joplin man's wife did not show up to testify against him.

Samuel Pickett was arrested in December after firing four rounds from a .45-caliber handgun into his wife's vehicle during a domestic dispute.

Pickett, 43, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charge was being dismissed.

Joplin police were called the night of Dec. 19 to the couple's residence on North Pearl Avenue when he purportedly got mad and fired four shots into his wife's car.

She told police that they had been arguing and that she punched his truck's window. He reacted by shooting her car parked in their driveway, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She was standing near the porch at the time and was not in his line of fire. But one of the rounds passed through the vehicle headed in the general direction of a neighbor's garage, according to the affidavit.

Pickett told police that the car belonged to him as well as his wife and he did not see why shooting his own vehicle should be against the law.