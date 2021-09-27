Charge dismissed in Joplin woman's alleged stabbing of ex-boyfriend

Sep. 27—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Monday dismissed a felony assault charge that a Joplin woman was facing for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

Maribel Mireles, 23, had been scheduled to go to trial this week in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree domestic assault. But the assistant prosecutor in charge of the case announced on Monday that the charge was being dismissed due to the state's loss of contact with the alleged victim.

Mireles was charged with the offense following an argument with ex-boyfriend Nicholas Brown on Dec. 6, 2018, at her apartment on South Florida Avenue in Joplin during which she allegedly stabbed him in the shoulder with a kitchen knife. Brown was treated for the wound at a hospital following the altercation.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.