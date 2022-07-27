Charge dropped against Catawba County mother for infant son’s death, authorities say

A murder charge has been dropped against a Catawba County mother who was arrested and charged in 2020 in connection with her infant son’s death, officers said.

Claremont police said on Oct. 17, 2020 they started investigating the death of a 2-month-old after his father found him unresponsive.

Aaliyah Nicole Mungro, 22, was charged with murder and was being held at the Catawba County Detention Center without bond.

In July 2022, the murder charge was dropped against Mungro, authorities said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is helping the Claremont Police Department with the investigation.

No other details have been released at this point.

