Charge dropped against Davidson County correctional officer accused of assaulting inmate

Davidson County prosecutors have dismissed a charge against a county correctional officer accused of punching and strangling an inmate at the Downtown Detention Center.

Bryson Hayes, 31, was taken into custody late last month on an aggravated assault with strangulation warrant in connection with a Dec. 1 incident. The sheriff's office reported the altercation to the Metro Nashville Police Department, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hayes’ felony assault charge was dismissed in court Thursday.

”Based on the facts of this case, it was determined that criminal prosecution was not warranted,” according to a statement from Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office.

Upon his arrest, Hayes was placed on administrative leave pending a temporary transfer to a "non-public safety position.”

In a statement from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, spokesman Jonathon Adams said the department would await the outcome of the case before making any decisions about his employment.

When asked about his status Friday morning, Adams said Hayes was still in the “non-public safety” position, and did not answer questions about if or when that status might change.

Video of the incident between Hayes and the inmate showed the inmate spitting on Hayes twice, according to the correctional officer’s arrest affidavit. After the second time, Hayes punched the man and threw him to the ground. Once on the ground, Hayes then put the inmate in a chokehold, the affidavit said.

Hayes admitted to "placing his arms around the inmate's neck and agreed the actions he took were not DCSO-approved tactics," the affidavit said.

