Charge dropped against man in connection to double homicide in Omro

Police investigated a double homicide at a residence in the 2800 block of Elo Road in Omro.

OMRO – One of two men charged in connection with a double murder in Winnebago County in October 2020 had his charge dismissed Tuesday.

Michael Draine, 34, of Hudson, Iowa, was charged with harboring or aiding a felon, which would have carried a maximum 3½-year sentence and a $10,000 fine.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Draine’s version of events was credible and he should be considered a witness, based on other witness statements and analysis by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Police found two people dead around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 21, 2020 at a home in the 2800 block of Elo Road, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. They were identified as Melissa A. Matz, 36, of Omro, and Lavar L. Wallace, 40, of Appleton.

Andrew Clark, 53, of Omro is accused of shooting and killing Matz and Wallace and covering up the crime by setting the house on fire, according to court records.

Clark was charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier for one of the counts and one count of mutilating a corpse.

Prosecutors said Clark reported that someone broke into his house and that the house was on fire. Investigators found burned towels and rags soaked with accelerant near the bodies, along with a candle believed to have been used as a fuse.

According to the criminal complaint, Draine said he had been with Clark and the two victims at the house during the shootings and went with Clark to help clean a bar that had security cameras to establish an alibi.

Clark's trial is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Winnebago County Courthouse.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Omro double homicide: Charges dropped for Winnebago County defendant