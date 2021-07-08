Charge dropped in Greenville ISD case of reported theft

Jul. 8—One of two individuals charged in connection with the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from the Greenville Independent School District has had his case dismissed after he paid restitution in the case.

But issues had been raised in the case of Ralph Lee Sanders, alleging violations of attorney-client privilege on the part of the investigation which also involved Greenville ISD bond funds.

The indictment filed against Sanders, 54, of Irving had been set for trial this month.

Sanders and Tevin Jamal Brookins of Greenville were indicted in August 2019 on a felony charge of theft of property by public servant of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.

During a Jan. 7 hearing in the 196th District Court, Brookins pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft of between $750 and $2,500.

Under a plea agreement, Brookins was sentenced to 56 days in the Hunt County Detention Center, with 56 days served.

As of the end of 2020, a change of venue to Rockwall County had been granted and a trial scheduled for Sanders, the former executive director for Human Resources for the Greenville ISD.

The Hunt County District Attorney's Office recused itself from the case.

Special prosecutor Raegan Lambert, Assistant Attorney General with the Texas Attorney General's Office, was in charge of the prosecution.

The indictments alleged that between Aug. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2917, Sanders and Brookins appropriated "money, or pay or benefits" from the district during Sanders' tenure "and such property appropriated had therefore come into Ralph Sanders' custody, possession, or control by virtue of his status as such a public servant."

The GISD presented a public forum regarding the results of the forensic audit of the district regarding a $72 million bond approved by voters in May 2014, in February 2018 at Greenville High School. District officials also released a "Bond Report Card" in an attempt to assure residents that spending from the 2014 bond had been accounted for. The report card was released in May 2018.

In April of this year Lambert filed a motion with the court to determine the admissibility of evidence in the case. Lambert noted in the motion that in May 2018 a subpoena was filed with the firm hire to conduct a forensic audit of Greenville ISD bond funds, along with a separate investigative report regarding Sanders, with copies of both reports sent to Lambert's office.

Lambert said there was no asserting of any privilege with either of the reports by any law firm connected to the audits.

During the overall investigation, Lambert said several employees and ex-employees of Greenville ISD were interviewed.

"It was never mentioned that the witnesses could not be interviewed due to attorney-client privilege concerns," Lambert said in her motion. "There was no asserting of any privilege until April 8, 2021."

Lambert was notified by an attorney representing one of the investigators in Sanders' case, alleging that attorney-client privilege had been violated in regards to his client and that Work Product Privilege was violated during the investigation of the GISD forensic audit.

As such, Lambert sought a pretrial hearing to determine if the evidence obtained in the investigation could be used. The hearing was conducted in the 196th District Court on June 2.

Trial was still scheduled to proceed, starting Monday, July 12 and subpoenas were to be served on at least 18 prosecution witnesses.

But on June 29, Lambert filed a motion to dismiss the case with the 196th District Court, indicating that restitution had been paid.

Judge Andrew Bench agreed to dismiss the indictment the next day.