With charge dropped, Perry Hooper Jr. apologizes for 'unacceptable' behavior

A Montgomery County judge dropped the charge against former Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. after the woman who accused Hooper of groping her at a downtown Montgomery restaurant said "the turmoil of a trial would provide no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper."

After Hooper's case was dismissed Tuesday, the former lawmaker released a statement via his attorney apologizing for his "regrettable conduct."

"I would like to express my sincerest apologies to [the victim]. On Aug. 16, 2022, [the victim] was assisting my friend and me, as a hostess where we were dining. I was wrong and I take full responsibility for my actions. [The victim] is an exemplary person and my behavior was unacceptable. I hope she will accept this apology for my regrettable conduct," Hooper said in the statement.

A Montgomery County jury last month indicted Hooper, 68, for first-degree sexual abuse. A week-and-a-half later, the victim shared a statement via her attorney saying she no longer wanted to pursue any charges against Hooper.

"I have asked that any charges against Perry Hooper be dismissed. The matters relating to Mr. Hooper and me have been resolved and going through the turmoil of a trial would provide no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper. I so respect and appreciate law enforcement and the job they have to perform, nevertheless, I request these charges be dismissed," she said.

Montgomery County Chief Deputy District Attorney Azzie Taylor on Monday moved Montgomery County Circuit Judge J. R. Gaines to dismiss the charge.

"The State of Alabama has concluded that without the Victim’s testimony and cooperation, the evidence would be insufficient to attain a conviction," Taylor wrote.

According to an affidavit, Hooper approached the victim from behind before allegedly groping her while she was working at a restaurant on Commerce Street the night of Aug. 16. "The suspect grabbed the victim’s breasts and waist while shoving his pelvis against the victim’s backside,” the affidavit says. “He then began kissing her neck before she was able to break free.”

Story continues

He was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on Aug. 23 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He was released the same day on a $15,000 bond.

Hooper served in the Alabama House of Representatives as a Republican from Montgomery from 1983 to 2002, but remained involved in politics after his legislative career ended. Hooper was co-chair of former President Donald Trump’s Alabama campaign in 2016.

He was also published in the Montgomery Advertiser for many years, but his op-eds were discontinued in 2021. He still submitted letters to the editor and entertainment tributes published as recently as June.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

Your subscription makes our journalism possible. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Perry Hooper: Charge dropped, lawmaker offers apology