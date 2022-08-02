Charge dropped in slap case involving lobbyist, Miami commissioner at Gables steakhouse

Charles Rabin
·2 min read

Six months after the son of a U.S. congressman was charged with battery for slapping a Miami commissioner at a Coral Gables steakhouse, the state has dropped the charges, his attorney said.

Carlos J. Gimenez, a well-known lawyer and lobbyist, was arrested in February after walking up to Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla’s outdoor table at Morton’s Steakhouse, calling him a p***y and slapping him on the head. He was later wrestled to the ground by the commissioner’s sergeant-at-arms, before being taken to jail. Seated with Diaz de la Portilla during the incident was Carlos Lago, brother of Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, and former Miami Commissioner Humberto Hernandez.

Gimenez attorney Michael Band said though his client was appreciative that the charges had been dropped, it had been a long and “tortured journey.”

“Mr. Gimenez wound up spending 18 hours in jail, which was totally out of the norm. He should have gotten a notice to appear,” said Band. “I don’t think my client was treated particularly fairly. Was it because the purported victim is a sitting commissioner?”

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed the battery charge was dropped.

The fracas between Gimenez, a Coral Gables attorney and lobbyist and son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, and Diaz de la Portilla, a member of one of the most prominent political families in Miami, became immediate water cooler gossip. The families and their political ties go back decades.

Surveillance video that captured the incident doesn’t show the slap, but it does show Miami Sergeant-At-Arms Stanley Paul Noel holding Gimenez’s blue jacket with both hands before both tumble to the ground. It’s not clear if the two stumbled or if the officer took him down. At one point while Gimenez is backing up, he stumbles to the ground with the much larger officer on top of him. Noel lifts Gimenez up as they went off camera. A garbage can appeared to have been knocked over. About four minutes later Coral Gables police showed up.

Diaz de la Portilla called C.J. Gimenez a “coward” after the incident.

CJ Gimenez, a married father of two, is a lawyer and government lobbyist in Miami-Dade County. His father, the former mayor of Miami-Dade County, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. Among his past clients is former President Donald Trump. The representation ended when Trump ran for office in 2016.

In an earlier version of this story, the Herald incorrectly stated that Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago was seated with Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla in February at Morton’s Steakhouse in Coral Gables. Vince Lago’s brother Carlos Lago was at Morton’s, not the mayor. The Herald regrets the error.

