New charge filed against man arrested for threats with machete

Apr. 14—JEFFERSONVILLE — A new charge has been filed against a man arrested in late March after police say he threatened people with a machete and hammer at multiple locations near 10th Street.

Ryan Lee Williams, 38, now faces 15 charges including seven felonies and eight misdemeanors. The most recent charge filed this week is a level 5 felony for intimidation with a deadly weapon. He is being held in Clark County jail on a 15-day hold for probation violation, which ends this week. After that, his bond is set at $50,000 court cash.

Williams was arrested at a motel on 10th Street after police deployed nonlethal bean-bag shots, a Taser and a K9. There were reports that Williams had threatened people and damaged property at two area businesses in the hours before his arrest and one report that he tried to shoplift.